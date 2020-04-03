BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Twitter, Riot Blockchain, Apple

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, with investors awaiting data on non-farm payrolls and business activity to assess the extent of the economic hit from the coronavirus. .N

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.05% at 21,050. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.95% at 2,492.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.00% at 7,551.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Borr Drilling BORR.N, up 8.3% ** Vivint Solar VSLR.N, up 14.3% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N, up 13.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC.N, down 22.9% ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N, down 8% ** Pearson Plc PSO.N, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, up 107.6% ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O, up 29.6% ** Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE.O, up 21.5% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tradeweb Markets Inc TW.O, down 17.9% ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O, down 17% ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges as carmaker sees strong Model Y production, deliveries BUZZ-Street View: Tesla Q2 could be much more challenging ** Riot Blockchain RIOT.O: up 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher bitcoin production ** MIC MIC.N: down 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on dividend suspension, forecast withdrawal ** GE GE.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of CEO forgoing salary for rest of 2020 ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades on user growth surge amid virus outbreak ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: up 26.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after slashing 2020 capital spending

