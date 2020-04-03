US Markets
GIL

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Twitter, GE, Riot Blockchain

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday, with investors awaiting data on business activity and non-farm payrolls to get a clearer picture of the economic hit from the novel coronavirus. .N

At 8:46 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.50% at 21,167. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 2,512, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 7,605.25. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.N, up 48.3% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, up 33.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC.N, down 25% ** Suzano SA SUZ.N, down 19.3% ** Express Inc EXPR.N, down 17.3% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, up 99.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sigma Labs Inc SGLB.O, down 18.1% ** Mr. Cooper Group Inc COOP.O, down 16.5% ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O, down 12.5% ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges as carmaker sees strong Model Y production, deliveries BUZZ-Street View: Tesla Q2 could be much more challenging ** Riot Blockchain RIOT.O: up 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher bitcoin production ** MIC MIC.N: down 25.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on dividend suspension, forecast withdrawal ** GE GE.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of CEO forgoing salary for rest of 2020 ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades on user growth surge amid virus outbreak ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after slashing 2020 capital spending ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-JPM expects a solid Q1 results, hikes PT ** Fate Therapeutics FATE.O: up 24.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on J&J partnership to develop new cancer therapies ** electroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 99.6% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles on plans to use nerve stimulator device for COVID ** Aytu BioScience AYTU.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on shipping COVID-19 test to U.S. customers

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIL BORR MIC SUZ EXPR ECOR SGLB COOP IMMU TSLA RIOT GE AAPL TWTR XOG EQT FATE AYTU NDX AEHR AXTA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular