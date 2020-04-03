BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Twitter, GE, Riot Blockchain

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday, with investors awaiting data on business activity and non-farm payrolls to get a clearer picture of the economic hit from the novel coronavirus. .N

At 8:46 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.50% at 21,167. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 2,512, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 7,605.25. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.N, up 48.3% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, up 33.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC.N, down 25% ** Suzano SA SUZ.N, down 19.3% ** Express Inc EXPR.N, down 17.3% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, up 99.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sigma Labs Inc SGLB.O, down 18.1% ** Mr. Cooper Group Inc COOP.O, down 16.5% ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O, down 12.5% ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges as carmaker sees strong Model Y production, deliveries BUZZ-Street View: Tesla Q2 could be much more challenging ** Riot Blockchain RIOT.O: up 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher bitcoin production ** MIC MIC.N: down 25.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on dividend suspension, forecast withdrawal ** GE GE.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of CEO forgoing salary for rest of 2020 ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades on user growth surge amid virus outbreak ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after slashing 2020 capital spending ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-JPM expects a solid Q1 results, hikes PT ** Fate Therapeutics FATE.O: up 24.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on J&J partnership to develop new cancer therapies ** electroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 99.6% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles on plans to use nerve stimulator device for COVID ** Aytu BioScience AYTU.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on shipping COVID-19 test to U.S. customers

