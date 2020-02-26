BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Toll Brothers, SmileDirectClub, Ocwen Financial

US Markets

U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Wednesday after the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes suffered their sharpest four-day fall in more than two years on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus. .N

At 08:09 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 27,106. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,136, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.11% at 8,864.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 16.3% ** Cars.Com Inc <CARS.N>, up 10.6% ** RTW Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, up 10.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Revolv Group Inc <RVLV.N>, down 17.7% ** Toll Brothers Inc <TOL.N>, down 11.3% ** Dycom Industries Inc <DY.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 105.6% ** Nemaura Medical Inc <NMRD.O>, up 28.4% ** Inflarx NV <IFRX.O>, up 18.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc <MVIS.O>, down 53.3% ** SmileDirectClub Inc <SDC.O>, down 23.7% ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, down 22.1% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Eyes third straight day of trading in red ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 105.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop coronavirus vaccine ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 23.7% premarket BUZZ-SmileDirectClub slumps after Q4 loss, PT cuts ** SINA Corp SINA.O: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on quarterly loss as expenses mount ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips after co-CEO steps down ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Up as Starbucks to launch co's breakfast sandwich in Canada ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity upgrades on pain relief device, pipeline ** Weibo Corp WB.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Weibo Corp falls on bleak Q1 forecast due to coronavirus impact ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Home Depot to reap spending benefits next year ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Disney drops after Robert Iger steps down as CEO ** Wendy's Co WEN.O: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips on weak full-year profit forecast ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Malaysian company for immuno-supportive formula ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat

