BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Sarepta, Uber, BioNTech

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq scaled new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in a labor market recovery. .N

At 10:16 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.04% at 31,053.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,820.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.88% at 13,182.948. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.OQ>, up 7.9% ** Tesla Inc <TSLA.OQ>, up 6.9% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, down 3.1% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 2.9% ** Fox Corp <FOX.O>, down 2.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, up 19% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Endeavour Silver Corp <EXK.N>, down 9.9% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ZW Data Action Technologies Inc <CNET.O>, up 132.2% ** Lion Group Holding Ltd <LGHL.O>, up 99.6% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc <SRPT.O>, down 48.7% ** Kempharm Inc <KMPH.O>, down 33.3% ** VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings VIH.O: up 51.0%

BUZZ-Gains on merger talks with Bakkt ** Merus NV MRUS.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Soars on FDA fast track tag for cancer treatment ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 forecast ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Street View: Bed Bath & Beyond making progress on turnaround, but has long way to go ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 3%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees vaccine agreement to boost earnings; upgrades ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: down 10.3%

BUZZ-Falls, announces $36.4 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Set for eleventh straight session of gains ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 2.9% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 3.6% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 5.8% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 4.3% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 3.9% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: down 5.0% ** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd SBSW.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Gold miners: Down as bullion slips on strong dollar, rising yields ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Drops as Goldman shops big block ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: down 48.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Questions to persist for Sarepta after muscle disorder drug misses goal ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Rises on sale of projects in Hungary ** Sensata Technologies Holding PLC ST.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 revenue forecast ** Sigma Labs Inc SGLB.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Slips on discounted offering ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-Falls on planned equity offering

** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Shares build on 2020 momentum as co raises Q4 sales forecast

** Newell Brands Inc NWL.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Hits 2-year high after BofA's upgrade ** Chimerix Inc CMRX.O: up 59.8%

BUZZ-Up after acquiring Oncoceutics for potential cancer drug ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Up on deal with Drone Racing League ** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-Dives on deep-discounted equity offering ** Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ- Plunges as FDA puts on hold application for cancer drug trial ** Aehr Test Systems AEHR.O: down 18.4%

BUZZ- Down on Q2 revenue miss, 2021 forecast cut ** Chevron CVX.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Simmons Energy sees "attractive entry points", upgrades to overweight ** GX Acquisition Corp GXGX.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ- Drops on merger agreement with Celularity ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ- Falls on discounted share offering ** Medigus MDGS.O: up 19.6%

BUZZ- Up on acquiring EV wireless charging tech ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ- Rises after preliminary revenue tops estimates ** Diana Shipping DSX.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ- Rises on two time charter contracts ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ- Rises as vaccine appears effective against new coronavirus variants

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.61%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.58%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.27%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.88%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.62%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

