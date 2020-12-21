BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, RealPage, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors' expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound. .N

At 15:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.99% at 29,878.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.72% at 3,645.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.71% at 12,538.09. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N>, up 6.3 % ** Nike Inc <NKE.N>, up 5.2 % ** Morgan Stanley <MS.N>, up 3.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Tesla Inc <TSLA.O>, down 5.3 % ** Fidelity National Information Services Inc <FIS.N>, down 4.9 % ** ResMed Inc <RMD.N>, down 4.8 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 128.3 % ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, up 62.8 % ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc <AJRD.N>, up 22.3 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, down 13.1 % ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 12.3 % ** China Green Agriculture Inc <CGA.N>, down 12.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 76.2 % ** Editas Medicine Inc <EDIT.O>, up 37.4 % ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc <CCRC.O>, up 31.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd <WNW.O>, down 25.4 % ** MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd <YGMZ.O>, down 23.8 % ** FG Financial Group Inc <FGF.O>, down 23.1 % ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Nike will exit the pandemic better than most ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Boeing, Airbus: Fall on fears of new COVID-19 strain in UK ** NantKwest Inc NK.O: up 29.0%

BUZZ-Rises on merger with ImmunityBio ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp WPF.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains on report of merger talks with Blackstone-owned Alight ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 6.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-U.S. banks up on Fed's stress test results, likely share buybacks ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls as S&P induction draws closer ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N: up 22.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on Lockheed's $4.4 bln buyout deal ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Rises on debt-free status ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Surges on $2 bln sale of cancer business ** uniQure QURE.O: down 16.8%

BUZZ-Falls after FDA places clinical hold on blood disorder therapy study

** RealPage Inc RP.O: up 29.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on Thoma Bravo's $10.2 bln buyout deal

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Falls as PTSD drug late-stage study does not meet main goal ** Blueknight Energy BKEP.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on $162 mln sale of crude oil business

** SOS Limited SOS.N: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat FY 2020 revenue forecast

** Anixa Biosciences ANIX.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Up on FDA clearance for human trials of breast cancer vaccine ** Clovis Oncology CLVS.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Up after ovarian cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage study ** EyeGate Pharma EYEG.O: up 76.2%

BUZZ-More than doubles on buying eye-disease focused Panoptes Pharma

** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 4.5% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Slide as shale producers announce merger * Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Rises on increased efficiency of genome mapping technology ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Gains on winning 38 solar projects in Poland

** Optical Cable Corp OCC.O: down 15.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 revenue slides on pandemic hit ** Rent-A-Center Inc RCII.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Surges on a $1.65 bln deal to acquire Acima holdings

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.63%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.92%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.62%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.15%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.43%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.55%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.98%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.13%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

