BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Qudian, Signet Jewelers, Morgan Stanley, Alcoa Corp

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures hovered near all-time highs on Thursday on optimism over an initial U.S.-China trade deal and a positive start to the fourth-quarter earnings season. .N

At 8:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.27% at 29,108. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.31% at 3,304, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 9,096. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Signet Jewelers Ltd <SIG.N>, up 26.1% ** XPO Logistics Inc <XPO.N>, up 19.9% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.N>, up 8.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 12.8% ** Pearson Plc <PSO.N>, down 6.3% ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, down 5.8% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neon Therapeutics Inc <NTGN.O>, up 69.9% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 55.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** My Size Inc <MYSZ.O>, down 13.8% ** Origin Agritech Ltd <SEED.O>, down 9.7% ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, down 8.1% ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: up 26.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars on upbeat holiday sales, forecast raise ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Tesla in reverse gear as top-ranked analyst downgrades ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as profit beats on strength in bond trading, underwriting ** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on first quarterly profit miss in one year, weak forecast ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on lower Q4, full-year revenue forecasts ** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Qudian shares slip on withdrawn forecast ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co to explore sale ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Reports bigger-than-expected Q4 loss/shr ** McClatchy Co MNI.A: up 205.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on reaching standstill agreement for pension payments ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's strong performance sets positive momentum for MCOs ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Weakness in chemicals likely to persist into 2020 - RBC ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Positive operating leverage a challenge for U.S. Bancorp ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock on strong footing ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: GS still has lingering issues, but all eyes now on investor day ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on higher growth in monthly transactions ** ReWalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise equity

