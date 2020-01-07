BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Pier 1 Imports, Apellis, Apache

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures signaled small gains for Wall Street at the open on Tuesday, as investors took comfort from the absence of fresh escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran. .N

At 08:10 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.05% at 28,657. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.04% at 3,244.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.30% at 8,874. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 15.1% ** Unit Corp <UNT.N>, up 10.2% ** Glaukos Corp <GKOS.N>, up 6.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, down 15% ** AMN Healthcare Services Inc <AMN.N>, down 3.8% ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc <ARE.N>, down 3.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 182.1% ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc <APLS.O>, up 54.4% ** Advaxis Inc <ADXS.O>, up 33.6% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** CTI Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, down 16.5% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 15% ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Intra-Cellular Therapies dips on 10 mln share offering ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 15% premarket BUZZ-Pier 1 Imports down after flagging going concern doubts, job cuts ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Gap Inc: Jefferies skeptical of Old Navy spinoff; removes from Franchise Picks list ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: down 1% premarket BUZZ-Kohls Corp: Jefferies sees poor performance to continue, downgrades to "neutral" ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.3% premarket ** Yum Brands Inc YUM.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: flat/untraded premarket ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Evercore ISI names McDonald's as top pick for 2020 ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Micron: Rises after Cowen upgrades on memory market recovery ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla eyes record high on launch of SUV programme at new China factory ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Western Digital Corp: Up as Cowen & Co upgrades to "outperform" ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS.O: up 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Xeris Pharma: Set for best day on trial results of blood sugar treatment ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Life sciences REIT Alexandria slips on stock offering ** Dorian LPG Ltd LPG.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Dorian LPG: Jumps as co set to join S&P smallcap 600 index ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Apache Corp: Rises after oil discovery at offshore Suriname ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 54.4% premarket BUZZ-Apellis Pharma surges as blood disorder drug outperforms Soliris ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Crowdstrike slips as large block marketed

