BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Pfizer, Netflix, Churchill Capital

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching up a new record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by Pepsi..N

At 10:28 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.27% at 26,407.08. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.89% at 3,213.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.28% at 10,753.527. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Maxim Integrated Products Inc <MXIM.O>, up 11% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 6.5% ** CF Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Analog Devices Inc <ADI.O>, down 4.1% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 3.8% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, up 28% ** Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp <SPAQ.N>, up 14.9% ** Herbalife Nutrition Ltd <HLF.N>, up 13.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Envela Corp <ELA.N>, down 17.4% ** Studio City International Holdings <MSC.N>, down 11.7% ** OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ElectroCore Inc <ECOR.O>, up 188.2% ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 176.5% ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, up 86.1% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nextcure Inc <NXTC.O>, down 40.2% ** Gritstone Oncology Inc <GRTS.O>, down 39.5%

** Broadwind Inc BWEN.O, down 18% ** Churchill Capital Corp III CCXX.N: up 4.6% BUZZ-Churchill Capital III soars on $11 bln deal to take MultiPlan public MultiPlan merges with Churchill Capital to go public in $11 bln deal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 12.7% BUZZ-Tesla shares soar to record levels ** Maxim Integrated Products MXIM.O: up 11.0% BUZZ-Jumps on $20.91 bln buyout offer from Analog Devices

** PepsiCo PEP.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-PepsiCo gains as snacks business powers second quarter earnings beat ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech rise on FDA's 'fast track' status for COVID-19 vaccines ** NextCure NXTC.O: down 40.2% BUZZ-Stops testing drug candidate in lung, ovarian cancer; shares fall ** BeiGene BGNE.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-China's BeiGene rises after $2 bln equity raise; top holder Amgen boosts investment ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 176.5% BUZZ-Equillium surges on positive data from COVID-19 drug study in India

** Altimmune ALT.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Surges on positive pre-clinical data of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to provide COVID-19 testing for NBA ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Netflix gains as Street sees no let-up in stay-at-home boost ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Up after agreement to develop potential COVID-19 vaccine ** ElectroCore ECOR.O: up 188.2%

BUZZ-surges on emergency use of nerve stimulator in COVID-19 [USnL3N2EK2YHN] ** Workhorse WKHS.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises as California certifies C-Series trucks emission free

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.80%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.79%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.53%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.72%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.36%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.10%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.69%

