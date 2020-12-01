BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Pfizer, Moderna, Exxon Mobil

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose about 1% on Tuesday as better-than-expected manufacturing data from China and hopes that major drugmakers will roll out vaccines before the end of the year increased bets of a quick recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. .N

At 7:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.06% at 29,942. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.99% at 3,659, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.86% at 12,382.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** McCormick & Co <MKCv.N>, up 84.8% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 25.9% ** Pennsylvania REIT <PEI.N>, up 19.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Barings BDC Inc <BBDC.N>, down 9.6% ** Quantumscape Corp <QS.N>, down 8.5% ** Navios Maritime <NM.N>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Second Sight Medical Products Equity Warrants <EYESW.O>, up 150.0% ** US Well Services Equity Warrants <USWSW.O>, up 80.5% ** Air T Funding Equity warrants <AIRTW.O>, up 48.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc <NERV.O>, down 20.3% ** Kubient Equity Warrants <KBNTW.O>, down 20% ** Ecmoho Ltd <MOHO.O>, down 17.3% ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Xpeng Inc sees over four-fold jump in Nov deliveries, shares rise

** Pennsylvania REIT PEI.N: up 19.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on court approval for restructuring plan

** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Down as profit margin falls

** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: A shift to stable dividend for Exxon Mobil

** Micron Technology MU.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Micron Technology rises as Cowen lifts PT on growth prospects

** Pfizer PFE.N: up 2.4% premarket

BUZZ-Pfizer up, BioNTech set for record high on EU vaccine application

** Momo Inc MOMO.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak fourth-quarter outlook

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges as S&P decides to add co to index in one shot

** Moderna MRNA.O: up 11.7% premarket BUZZ-European agency to review co's COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 12

** United Airlines UAL.O: up 2.9% premarket

** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 2.2% premarket

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 3.1% premarket

** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 2.8% premarket

** Hilton Worldwide HLT.N: up 1.5% premarket

** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 1.8% premarket

** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Travel stocks gain on vaccine cheer

** PayPal PYPL.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-PayPal up as Mizuho hikes PT on cryptocurrency potential

** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on sales win to Israel

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

