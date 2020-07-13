BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Pepsi, Churchill Capital

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as Pepsi kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on a bright note, with a multi-billion dollar semiconductor deal also lifting the mood. .N

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.90% at 26,212. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.76% at 3,202.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.91% at 10,936. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Churchill Capital Corp III <CCXX.N>, up 21.1% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.N>, up 27.9% ** Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp <SPAQ.N>, up 13.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 20.7% ** Hi-Crush Inc <HCR.N>, down 14.6% ** Graphic Packaging Holding Co <GPK.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 241.1% ** ElectroCore Inc <ECOR.O>, up 143.5% ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, up 65.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALV.O>, down 20% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 13.6% ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 13.1% ** Churchill Capital Corp III CCXX.N: up 21.1% premarket BUZZ-Churchill Capital III soars on $11 bln deal to take MultiPlan public MultiPlan merges with Churchill Capital to go public in $11 bln deal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.6% premarket Tesla slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector ** Maxim Integrated Products MXIM.O: up 17% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $20.91 bln buyout offer from Analog Devices

** PepsiCo PEP.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-PepsiCo gains as snacks business powers second quarter earnings beat

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.