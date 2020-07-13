US Markets
CCXX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Pepsi, Churchill Capital

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as Pepsi kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on a bright note, with a multi-billion dollar semiconductor deal also lifting the mood. .N

At 7:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.90% at 26,212. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.76% at 3,202.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.91% at 10,936. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Churchill Capital Corp III <CCXX.N>, up 21.1% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.N>, up 27.9% ** Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp <SPAQ.N>, up 13.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 20.7% ** Hi-Crush Inc <HCR.N>, down 14.6% ** Graphic Packaging Holding Co <GPK.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 241.1% ** ElectroCore Inc <ECOR.O>, up 143.5% ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, up 65.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALV.O>, down 20% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 13.6% ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 13.1% ** Churchill Capital Corp III CCXX.N: up 21.1% premarket BUZZ-Churchill Capital III soars on $11 bln deal to take MultiPlan public MultiPlan merges with Churchill Capital to go public in $11 bln deal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.6% premarket Tesla slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector ** Maxim Integrated Products MXIM.O: up 17% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $20.91 bln buyout offer from Analog Devices

** PepsiCo PEP.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-PepsiCo gains as snacks business powers second quarter earnings beat

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCXX EVRI SPAQ PSV HCR GPK EQ ECOR WIMI KALV WAFU HX TSLA MXIM PEP NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular