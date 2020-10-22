BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Peloton, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as investors braced for high levels of weekly jobless claims while talks in Washington over a stimulus deal dragged out. .N

At 6:31 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.14% at 28,094. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.12% at 3,428.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.11% at 11,678.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, up 12.6% ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc <HLX.N>, up 11.9% ** Southwestern Energy Co <SWN.N>, up 5.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 19.5% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 15% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 187.0% ** KBS Fashion Group Ltd <KBSF.O>, up 42.4% ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 24.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, down 28.6% ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, down 25% ** Insignia Systems Inc <ISIG.O>, down 22.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rises on record quarterly revenue, fifth straight qtr of profit ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Chipotle Mexican Grill falls on Q3 profit drop, analyst comments ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Pinterest: Up as Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Peloton: Drops after GS downgrade, but long-term prospects remain

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.