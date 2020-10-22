Commodities
NTZ

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Peloton, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as investors braced for high levels of weekly jobless claims while talks in Washington over a stimulus deal dragged out. .N

At 6:31 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.14% at 28,094. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.12% at 3,428.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.11% at 11,678.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, up 12.6% ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc <HLX.N>, up 11.9% ** Southwestern Energy Co <SWN.N>, up 5.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 19.5% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 15% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 187.0% ** KBS Fashion Group Ltd <KBSF.O>, up 42.4% ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 24.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, down 28.6% ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, down 25% ** Insignia Systems Inc <ISIG.O>, down 22.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rises on record quarterly revenue, fifth straight qtr of profit ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Chipotle Mexican Grill falls on Q3 profit drop, analyst comments ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Pinterest: Up as Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy', hikes PT ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Peloton: Drops after GS downgrade, but long-term prospects remain

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTZ HLX SWN JT WEI SOL EVK KBSF ALGN TC MRIN ISIG TSLA CMG PINS PTON

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular