BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, oil stocks, U.S. banks, Lemonade

Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high, after a record-setting increase in monthly U.S. jobs pointed to a rebound in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns. .N

At 13:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.93% at 25,974.75. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.93% at 3,144.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.06% at 10,262.33. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, up 7.8% ** Akamai Tech Inc <AKAM.O>, up 6.7% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DISH Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 3.4% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, down 3% ** Federal Realty Investment Trust <FRT.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lemonade Inc <LMND.N>, up 108.3% ** Graf Industrial Corp<GRAF.N>, up 34.5% ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc <NUS.N>, up 23.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, down 25.1% ** BG Staffing Inc <BGSF.N>, down 10.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, up 60.8% ** Accolade Inc <ACCD.O>, up 41.6% ** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp <SOLO.O>, up 37.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liminal BioSciences Inc <LMNL.O>, down 23.2% ** Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp <HOFV.O>, down 22.9% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 18.3% ** GEE Group JOB.A: up 277.8%

BUZZ-Skyrockets after getting rid of debt, preferred stock ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: up 108.3%

BUZZ-Make it a double ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.3% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: up 7.8% ** Continental Resources Inc CLR.N: up 7.2% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Rise as U.S. unemployment, crude stockpiles fall ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Apellis completes enrollment for rare blood disease therapy study, shares rise ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: up 60.8%

BUZZ-Doubles as co set to launch first mobile app ** Culp Inc CULP.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles after co reports bigger Q4 loss on pandemic hit ** Lindsay Corp LNN.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beat ** FormFactor Inc FORM.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Gains on raised Q2 revenue outlook ** BioLife BLFS.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Surges after pricing upsized stock offering ** Centogene NV CNTG.O up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA grants emergency use of COVID-19 test ** Ion Geophysical Corp IO.N: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Up on meeting Q2 revenue expectations ** Document Security Systems Inc DSS.A: down 24.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles on discounted stock offering ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 4.1% BUZZ- Gains on securing $1.2 bln in private loans ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Shares rise as Sue Nabi named CEO ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Jumps on beating Q2 vehicle delivery estimates ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 0.5% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 0.6% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 2.0% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 2.3% ** Marriott International MAR.O: up 2.4% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 0.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-U.S. airlines, hotel and cruise stocks jump after upbeat jobs report ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.5% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 1.0% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 0.6% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-U.S. banks climb as risk sentiment improves ahead of jobs data ** NU Skin Enterprises NUS.N: up 23.9% BUZZ-Gains on raised forecast, brokerage upgrade ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Street View: Macy's likely to see slow recovery in tough environment ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Surges on regaining compliance with Nasdaq ** Envision Solar EVSI.O: down 9.1% BUZZ-Drops on $10 mln stock offering ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Jumps after MS upgrades citing potential for market share gains ** MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O: down 17.9% BUZZ-Tumbles after scrapping late-stage study of leukemia drug ** Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM.O: up 15.1% BUZZ-Surges on nearly $29 mln contract win ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 17.1% BUZZ-Rises as vehicle deliveries speed up in Q2 ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Set for its best day as FDA clears skin correction device The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.65%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.78%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.66%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.68%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.98%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.55%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.75%

