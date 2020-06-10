BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Occidental Petroleum, Fossil Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow futures ticked lower on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that could shed further light on the central bank's view of the economy as it emerges from lockdowns. .N

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.41% at 27,151. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 3,199.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.15% at 9,966.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tetra Technologies <TTI.N>, up 19.0% ** Anworth Mortgage Asset <ANH.N>, up 14.3% ** Independence Contract Drilling <ICD.N>, up 11.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 20.2% ** Whiting Petroleum Crp <WLL.N>, down 20% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 16.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Curis Inc <CRIS.O>, up 95.9% ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, up 63.3% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 49.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, down 45.5% ** Color Star Technology Co Ltd <HHT.O>, down 18.5% ** Naked Brand Group Ltd <NAKD.O>, down 15.3% ** ETSY Inc ETSY.O: up 3.0% premarket ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 0.5% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. e-commerce stocks: Jefferies sees benefit from essentials, 'home nesting' sales ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT, says stock likely to rise further ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-JPM says bankruptcy concerns have subsided, raises PT ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as company executive McKelvey increases stake

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.