BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nvidia, Roku, Yelp, Expedia

Wall Street's main indexes were headed for a muted open on Friday, as concerns over the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed a handful of positive earnings reports. .N

At 9:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 29,425. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.06% at 3,379.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.13% at 9,625.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Canopy Growth Corp <CGC.N>, up 24.4% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc <CTST.N>, up 14.3% ** Earthstone Energy Inc <ESTE.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Yelp Inc <YELP.N>, down 9.6% ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 8.5% ** MRC Global Inc <MRC.N>, down 8.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc <BTAI.O>, up 71.9% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, up 51.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Pulse Biosciences Inc <PLSE.O>, down 43.3% ** CarGurus Inc <CARG.O>, down 20.5% ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd <SLGL.O>, down 19.6% ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after beating Street estimates for quarterly sales BUZZ-Brokerages expect co to benefit from streaming war, shares surge ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Facebook launches rival app ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Forecasts Q1 revenue above estimates, shares rise ** GoDaddy Inc GDDY.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on quarterly results beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Tesla prices $2 bln stock offering, recalls Model X in China ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on one-star quarter, multiple PT cuts ** CarGurus Inc CARG.O: down 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on weak outlook ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Expedia's outlook impresses amidst coronavirus concerns ** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat 2020 forecast, Q4 revenue ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops as stock deal downsized ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N: down 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2020 production outlook ** Pulse Biosciences PLSE.O: down 43.3% premarket BUZZ-Sinks after FDA rejects marketing application for device

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

