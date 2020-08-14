US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Novavax, Applied Materials

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday with attention turning to retail sales figures for signs of a domestic rebound after Chinese figures pointed to a wobbly economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 6:34 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 27,675. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.37% at 3,355.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.18% at 11,154.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Dillard's, Inc <DDS.N>, up 18.3% ** Fang Holdings Ltd <SFUN.N>, up 15.2% ** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd <SBSW.N>, up 12.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Intrepid Potash, Inc <IPI.N>, down 14.1% ** Sunnova Energy International Inc <NOVA.N>, down 10.3% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, up 81.3% ** Verona Pharma <VRNA.O>, up 34.8% ** Kamada Ltd <KMDA.O>, up 23.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 34.7% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, down 25.7% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 18.1% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley says Tesla's growth may now lie outside automobiles; upgrades ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on UK deal for 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains after impressive current-quarter forecast ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher Q2 rev, co expands review to include sale

