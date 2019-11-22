BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nordstrom, Pure Storage

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as latest comments from China lifted hopes of a trade deal after conflicting headlines this week knocked Wall Street off record highs..N

At 7:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.18% at 27,797. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.17% at 3,109.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.30% at 8,299.5.

The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CARBO Ceramics Inc CRR.N, up 13.8% ** Buckle Inc BKE.N, up 12.1% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N, up 8.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N, down 23.3% ** Danaos Corp DAC.N, down 18.3% ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N, down 4.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, up 114.3% ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O, up 59.7% ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O, up 24.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc HSDT.O, down 26.1% ** Arcimoto Inc FUV.O, down 20% ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO.O, down 12.7%

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Down after co unveils Blade Runner-style pick up truck

** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on beat-and-raise quarter ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 results, upbeat forecast ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 23.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 miss, lower Q4 forecast ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q4 profit miss due to lower royalty revenue

(Compiled by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.