BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nordstrom, EyeGate, Gap, Buckle

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes eked out gains on Friday following upbeat trade deal comments from Washington and Beijing, while the Nasdaq was weighed down by a slump in shares of Tesla after the launch of its electric pickup truck. .N

At 12:07 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.26% at 27,838.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.11% at 3,106.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.06% at 8,501.397. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 11.6% ** J M Smucker Co <SJM.N>, up 5% ** Macy's Inc <M.N>, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intuit Inc <INTU.O>, down 5% [ ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, down 2.9% ** TransDigm Group Inc <TDG.N>, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, up 40% ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 18.4% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, up 15.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, down 28.8% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 25.3% ** Pure Storage Inc <PSTG.N>, down 17.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 45.5% ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 19.1% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 18.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, down 21.7% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 17.5% ** Optibase Ltd <OBAS.O>, down 12.3% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on beat-and-raise quarter ** Ooma Inc OOMA.N: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 beat, upbeat forecast ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 17.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 miss, lower Q4 forecast ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Down on Q4 profit miss due to lower royalty revenue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Down after co unveils Blade Runner-style pick up truck ** J. M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Reverses course, jumps on upbeat commentary, Q2 profit beat ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q3 and raised FY revenue forecast ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 16.4% ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 4.5% ** Shoe Carnival Inc SCVL.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Tale of two retailers: Hibbett Sports gains, Foot Locker slumps ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 45.5%

BUZZ-Soars on positive data from eye drop trial ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 25.3%

BUZZ-Falls after discounted stock offering ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO.O: down 21.7%

BUZZ-Regenerative medicine firm Organogenesis slumps on equity raise ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Street cheers improved profit view ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Celyad SA CYAD.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Up on funding from Belgian regional government ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Genpact Ltd G.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Slips as Bain Capital and Singapore's GIC cash out, collect $600 mln ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Atkore International Group Inc ATKR.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat Q4 profit, outlook ** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Slides on announcement of CFO's departure next year ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-surges on upbeat Q4, FY forecast ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results fall short of "rising" buyside hopes ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over 20 years on upbeat Q3 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.59%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.15%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.31%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

(Compiled by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

