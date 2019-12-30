BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nio, Wave Life Sciences, Franchise Group
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street's major indexes slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a U.S. market rally this month. .N
At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.66% at 28,456. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.59% at 3,220.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.80% at 8,934.475. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, up 2.5% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp <NEM.N>, up 2.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 1.9% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 1.9% ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 40.5% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, up 13.4% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, up 12.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 14.1% ** Centrus Energy Corp <LEU.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Savara Inc <SVRA.O>, up 104.3% ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd <SLGL.O>, up 88% ** Reading International Inc <RDIB.O>, up 67.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 50.2% ** NewLink Genetics Corp <NLNK.O>, down 13% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 11.4% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit versus year-ago loss ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Tesla set for worst day in a month, rival Nio soars on Q3 sales beat ** CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-JP Morgan cuts PT by $3 ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 13.4% BUZZ-Up on C$1 bln sale of space robotics unit ** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-JP Morgan says Atlantic Coast Pipeline vulnerable to cost overrun, cuts PT ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 40.5% BUZZ- Shares of Tesla-rival Nio rise as co expects higher deliveries in Q4 ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 88.0% BUZZ-Eyes record high as acne drug succeeds studies ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 50.2% BUZZ-Slumps after genetic drug trial result disappoints ** Savara Inc SVRA.O: up 104.3% BUZZ-Soars on FDA's breakthrough therapy status for lung disorder drug ** Franchise Group Inc FRG.O: down 6.8% BUZZ-Falls on proposed buyout of American Freight in $450 mln deal
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.89%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.71%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.42%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.35%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.28%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.46%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.65%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.96%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.17%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.40%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.32%
(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- New Boeing 737 Max documents show 'very disturbing' employee concerns -U.S. House aide
- Trump called Boeing CEO to inquire about 737 MAX production halt -sources
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tesla, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Seadrill
- ANALYSIS-Boeing's failed Starliner mission strains 'reliability' pitch