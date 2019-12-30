Companies

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nio, Wave Life Sciences, Franchise Group

Wall Street's major indexes slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a U.S. market rally this month. .N

At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.66% at 28,456. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.59% at 3,220.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.80% at 8,934.475. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, up 2.5% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp <NEM.N>, up 2.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 1.9% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 1.9% ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 40.5% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, up 13.4% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, up 12.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 14.1% ** Centrus Energy Corp <LEU.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Savara Inc <SVRA.O>, up 104.3% ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd <SLGL.O>, up 88% ** Reading International Inc <RDIB.O>, up 67.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 50.2% ** NewLink Genetics Corp <NLNK.O>, down 13% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 11.4% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit versus year-ago loss ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Tesla set for worst day in a month, rival Nio soars on Q3 sales beat ** CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-JP Morgan cuts PT by $3 ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 13.4% BUZZ-Up on C$1 bln sale of space robotics unit ** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-JP Morgan says Atlantic Coast Pipeline vulnerable to cost overrun, cuts PT ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 40.5% BUZZ- Shares of Tesla-rival Nio rise as co expects higher deliveries in Q4 ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 88.0% BUZZ-Eyes record high as acne drug succeeds studies ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 50.2% BUZZ-Slumps after genetic drug trial result disappoints ** Savara Inc SVRA.O: up 104.3% BUZZ-Soars on FDA's breakthrough therapy status for lung disorder drug ** Franchise Group Inc FRG.O: down 6.8% BUZZ-Falls on proposed buyout of American Freight in $450 mln deal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.89%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.42%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.35%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.46%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.96%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.32%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

