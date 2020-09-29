BioTech
AMPY

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nikola, Big Lots, Sogou

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a muted open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence..N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.12% at 27,450. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.13% at 3,341.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 11,361.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, up 11.9% ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, up 11.8% ** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc <GPMT.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 20.6% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, down 19.6%

** Gray Television Inc GTN.N, down 4.95% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, up 547.5% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 275.7% ** GreenPro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, up 51.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, down 20.3% ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O, down 20%

** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, down 16.8% ** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Scraps development of digestive disorder drug, shares tumble

** IHS Markit Ltd INFO.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat, guidance update awaited

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.0% premarket

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-EV makers Tesla, Nikola on track to trade lower

** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Merger a blueprint for industry consolidation

** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on lifting Q3 outlook

** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: up 275.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on buying FieldPoint Petroleum's upstream assets

** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year peak on Tencent's $3.5 bln take-private deal

** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports Google set to win EU nod for $2.1 bln deal

** Orgenesis Inc ORGS.O: up 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on deal to acquire Koligo Therapeutics

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on multiple project wins in Connecticut

** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Up as FDA approves clinical study for dry eye treatment

** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-New molecule in portfolio shows potential to fight COVID-19

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as its COVID-19 test gets deployed

** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-BMO upgrades, says Halloween concerns overblown

** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-CEO to retire, shares slip

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 8.1% premarket

BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines

** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 2.9% premarket

BUZZ-Up on partnership to make electric vehicles

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 6.2% premarket

BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study

** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 6.5% premarket

BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 547.5% premarket

BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary

** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 2.7% premarket

BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering

** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: up 1.0% premarket

BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMPY VOC GPMT JE MYOV GTN APM USEG GRNQ OXBR PLL PECK IRWD INFO TSLA NKLA DVN BIG SOGO FIT ORGS FCEL AERI MBRX ABT HSY UNFI TNXP PII SRNE FLDM PRTY PRSC NDX WPX MKC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular