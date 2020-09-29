BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nikola, Big Lots, Sogou

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a muted open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence..N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.12% at 27,450. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.13% at 3,341.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 11,361.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, up 11.9% ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, up 11.8% ** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc <GPMT.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 20.6% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, down 19.6%

** Gray Television Inc GTN.N, down 4.95% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, up 547.5% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 275.7% ** GreenPro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, up 51.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, down 20.3% ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O, down 20%

** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, down 16.8% ** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Scraps development of digestive disorder drug, shares tumble

** IHS Markit Ltd INFO.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat, guidance update awaited

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.0% premarket

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-EV makers Tesla, Nikola on track to trade lower

** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Merger a blueprint for industry consolidation

** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on lifting Q3 outlook

** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: up 275.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on buying FieldPoint Petroleum's upstream assets

** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year peak on Tencent's $3.5 bln take-private deal

** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports Google set to win EU nod for $2.1 bln deal

** Orgenesis Inc ORGS.O: up 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on deal to acquire Koligo Therapeutics

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on multiple project wins in Connecticut

** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Up as FDA approves clinical study for dry eye treatment

** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-New molecule in portfolio shows potential to fight COVID-19

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as its COVID-19 test gets deployed

** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-BMO upgrades, says Halloween concerns overblown

** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-CEO to retire, shares slip

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 8.1% premarket

BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines

** Polaris Inc PII.N: up 2.9% premarket

BUZZ-Up on partnership to make electric vehicles

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 6.2% premarket

BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study

** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 6.5% premarket

BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 547.5% premarket

BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary

** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 2.7% premarket

BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering

** Providence Service Corp PRSC.O: up 1.0% premarket

BUZZ-To acquire Simplura Health to expand into home care

