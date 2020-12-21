BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Nike, Boeing, RealPage

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to fall from record levels on Monday, with travel stocks leading declines, as concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain prompted investors to lock in profits. .N

At 8:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.64% at 29,619. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.78% at 3,640.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.12% at 12,570.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc <AJRD.N>, up 26.5% ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 22.7% ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 20.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc <NEX.N>, down 11.8% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, down 11.7% ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, down 11.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 114.3% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOPW.O>, up 68.4% ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc <AGIO.O>, up 34.7% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Twin Disc Inc <TWIN.O>, down 20% ** Palomar Holdings Inc <PLMR.O>, down 18.1% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Nike: Set to breach $145 after FY revenue forecast raise ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Congress report saying planemaker 'inappropriately coached' pilots ** NantKwest Inc NK.O: up 29.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on merger with ImmunityBio ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp WPF.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains on report of merger talks with Blackstone-owned Alight ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.4% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.7% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.1% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.9% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks up on Fed's stress test results, likely share buybacks ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as S&P induction draws closer ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N: up 26.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Lockheed's $4.4 bln buyout deal ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on debt-free status ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: up 34.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $2 bln sale of cancer business ** UniQure QURE.O: down 18.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after FDA places clinical hold on blood disorder therapy study ** RealPage Inc RP.O: up 31.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Thoma Bravo's $10.2 bln buyout deal

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: down 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as PTSD drug late-stage study does not meet main goal

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

