BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Signet Jewelers, Chip stocks

U.S. stocks were poised to open at record highs on Thursday, after the United States and China signed an initial trade agreement and Morgan Stanley wrapped up big bank earnings on a strong note. .N

At 8:57 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.30% at 29,117. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.34% at 3,305, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 9,096.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Signet Jewelers Ltd <SIG.N>, up 32.8% ** XPO Logistics Inc <XPO>, up 20.0% ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 14.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 18.7% ** Pearson Plc <PSO.N>, down 8.6% ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp <BK.N>, down 7.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTVZ.O>, up 98.0% ** Neon Therapeutics Inc <NTGN.O>, up 63.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Heat Biologics Inc <HTBX.O>, down 12.8% ** My Size Inc <MYSZ.O>, down 12.3% ** Origin Agritech Ltd <SEED.O>, down 9.7% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Tesla in reverse gear as top-ranked analyst downgrades ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as profit beats on strength in bond trading, underwriting ** BNY Mellon BK.N: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on Q4 profit miss, dismal forecast ** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Qudian shares slip on withdrawn forecast ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.1% premarket ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 1.3% premarket ** Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Chip stocks rise after TSMC forecasts sharp rise in Q1 revenue ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 20.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co to explore sale ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: up 32.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars on upbeat holiday sales, forecast raise ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Reports bigger-than-expected Q4 loss/shr ** McClatchy Co MNI.A: up 239.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on reaching standstill agreement for pension payments ** ReWalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise equity ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Positive operating leverage a challenge for U.S. Bancorp ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock on strong footing ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: GS still has lingering issues, but all eyes now on investor day ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on higher growth in monthly transactions ** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on first quarterly profit miss in one year, weak forecast ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on lower Q4, full-year revenue forecasts ** BroadVision Inc BVSN.O: up 25.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for 2-yr high as second-largest shareholder raises stake ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-BioNTech to buy Neon for about $67 mln, shares of both companies rise

