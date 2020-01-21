BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba, Tapestry

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes paused near all-time highs on Tuesday, as concerns about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a downbeat growth outlook from the IMF prompted investors to lock in recent gains..N

At 1317 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.10% at 29,319.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.06% at 3,327.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.01% at 9,387.89. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 5.2% ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp <BK.N>, up 2.8% ** Costco Wholesale Corp <COST.O>, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 4.7% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, down 4.6% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CSS Industries Inc <CSS.N>, up 99.4% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 80.5% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, up 34.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 44.3% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 24.3% ** TherapeuticsMD Inc <TXMD.O>, up 23.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 16.3% ** Durect Corp <DRRX.O>, down 16.3% ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARWR.O>, down 14.7% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 4.0% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.7% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 3.5% ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 0.5% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 2.3% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.5% ** Wynn Resort WYNN.O: down 4.6% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 2.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 1.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 3.2% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 4.2% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 7.0% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 3.4% ** Expedia EXPE.O: down 0.9% ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: down 2.0% ** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: down 1.2% ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 9.5% ** Capri Holdings CPRI.N: down 0.8% ** Tapestry TPR.N: down 1.8% ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-China virus outbreak sends chill down travel, luxury retailer stocks ** TAL Education Group TAL.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q3 profit ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises as KeyBanc upgrades on promise of Victoria's Secret deal ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat on international strength ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Downside risk after recent outperformance - Bernstein BUZZ-Tesla: Rises after New Street Research raises PT to $800 ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP.O: down 11.0% BUZZ-Falls on stock offering filing ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Aphria: Rises after co gets nod to supply medical cannabis in EU ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Falls after Citi cuts to "neutral", says stock is "fairly valued" ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 9.5% ** Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N: down 2.4% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 1.8% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 1.2% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: flat ** Weibo WB.O: down 4.9% ** Bilibili BILI.O: down 0.5% ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: down 3.1% ** Vipshop VIPS.N: down 0.1% ** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 0.1% ** Joyy Inc YY.O: down 2.1%

** Qudian QD.N: down 3.3% ** NetEase NTES.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese firms drop as coronavirus fears mount ** Genprex Inc GNPX.O: up 240.3% BUZZ-Surges on 'fast track' status for lung cancer gene therapy ** PetMed Express Inc PETS.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Falls as online competition hurts Q3 performance ** China Life Insurance LFC.N: down 3.9% ** Ping An Insurance Group PNGAY.PK: down 4.8% Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** AIA Group AAGIY.PK: down 5.2% BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese life insurers plunge amid virus scare ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: down 14.0% BUZZ-Advaxis slides on direct stock deal ** CSS Industries Inc CSS.N: up 99.4% BUZZ-Doubles in value on acquisition by IG Design Group ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N: down 8.7% BUZZ-Falls after Morgan Stanley cuts to 'underweight' - TheFly.com ** Ra Medical Systems RMED.N: up 14.3% BUZZ-Surges as laser device gets FDA nod for clinical trial ** Evergy Inc EVRG.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Hits record high after Elliott pushes for change ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Uber gains after sale of Indian food-ordering business ** Redhill Biopharma RDHL.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Falls on plan to stop promotion of 2 gastrointestinal treatments ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Plunges as SVB Leerink sees big challenges ahead ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after Baird upgrades to Street's only bullish rating ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Falls on lower net interest income forecast for Q1 ** Tegna Inc TGNA.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Falls after hedge fund pushes co to consider sale or merger ** Accuray Inc ARAY.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Accuray surges again after BTIG upgrades to "buy" ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.A: up 103.0% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 44.3% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 8.5% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Stocks of flu shot makers jump on China virus outbreak ** Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rises after Deutsche Bank says buy "long-term winner" ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises after brokerages lift PT on near-term upsides ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-Hits record high on brokerages' increased conviction in growth ** JB Hunt Transport Services JBHT.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages say prospects to improve in 2021 ** Vivint Smart Home Inc VVNT.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Skips traditional IPO, pops in market debut

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.08%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.07%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.04%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.64%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.83%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.42%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

Most Popular