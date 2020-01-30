US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Microsoft, PayPal, Eli Lilly

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Thursday, as the deadly coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a further slowdown in economic growth in China, with a mixed batch of corporate earnings from U.S. technology firms also weighing on sentiment. .N

At 7:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.79% at 28,482. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.80% at 3,246.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.70% at 9,035. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Unit Corp UNT.N, up 11.3% ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N, up 8.8% ** Kadmon Holdings Inc KDMN.N, up 6.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Briggs Stratton Corp BGG.N, down 17.6% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 6.6% ** Carnival Plc CUK.N, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O, up 62.7% ** Myos Rens Technology Inc MYOS.O, up 41.0% ** Novus Therapeutics Inc NVUS.O, up 25.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc EKSO.O, down 12% ** Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO.O, down 10.6% ** Orion Energy Systems Inc OESX.O, down 10%

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's strong quarter shrugs off balance sheet concerns ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-On cloud 9 as Azure powers new high ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Down after Q1 rev forecast lowered on coronavirus outbreak ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4 forecast, Q3 results beat ** Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS.O: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on earnings beat, bright forecast ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez on track for sweet growth ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co set to join S&P SmallCap 600 ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Boeing on slow, but costly path to recovery ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Leaps on collaboration to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Madrigal Pharma's NASH drug has potential to reduce liver fat - Canaccord ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Dips on pricing upsized secondary offering ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak profit outlook but analysts keep faith in payments promise ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record open as brokerages laud Q4 beat, FY20 guidance ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares bounce on strong diabetic drug sales ** Dupont de Nemours Inc DD.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as outlook, results hit by weak nylon prices

