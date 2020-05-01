BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Medigus, Aemetis

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Beijing over the coronavirus crisis, while business warnings from Amazon.com and big oil firms highlighted the pain inflicted by global lockdowns .N

At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.45% at 23,748.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.68% at 2,834.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.35% at 8,591.362. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS.N, up 6.1% ** Clorox Co CLX.N, up 4.7% ** Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Weyerhaeuser Co WY.N, down 15.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 14.5% ** Western Digital Corp WDC.OQ, down 13.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy UTRN.N, up 27.7% ** John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF JHMT.N, up 24.4% ** North European Oil Royalty Trust NRT.N, up 20.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x NRGU.N, down 21.6% ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N, down 19.2% ** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N, down 19.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Discovery Inc DISCB.O, up 63.2% ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O, up 44.9% ** International Money Express Inc IMXI.O, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Delcath Systems Inc DCTH.O, down 43.5% ** Pixelworks Inc PXLW.O, down 21.1% ** Marlin Business Services Corp MRLN.O, down 20.9% ** Wisdom Tree Investments Inc WETF.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-WisdomTree Investments: Slides as Q1 revenue misses ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: down 5.2% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 3.6% ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: down 5.2% ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-U.S. insurers: Fall as broker estimates COVID-19 losses to exceed 9/11 claims ** Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Restaurant Brands: Falls on profit miss, Q2 warning ** Bel Fuse Inc BELFA.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Bel Fuse: Jumps on forecast of sequential sales growth ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Illumina lacks near-term resiliency against COVID-19 pandemic - Canaccord Genuity ** Newell Brands Inc NWL.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Newell expects more damage from coronavirus, shares sink ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Molina: Rises on plans to buy Magellan Complete Care, Q1 profit beat ** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc TNDM.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Tandem Diabetes Care: Falls on Q1 profit miss ** Stryker Corp SYK.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Stryker's recovery after coronavirus crisis is tough to chart ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: up 44.9%

BUZZ-Medigus: Surges on first commercial order for COVID-19 test kits ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.9% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N>: down 3.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 5.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 5.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-U.S. banks track sliding yields amid risk-off sentiment ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-US Steel drops as shutdown triggers biggest adj loss in 12 qtrs ** Weyerhaeuser Co WY.N: down 15.4%

BUZZ-Weyerhaeuser eyes steepest fall in 6 weeks on suspending dividend, cutting production ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 10.4%

BUZZ-Tesla continues slide as co drops price for China-made Model 3 cars by 10% BUZZ-Tesla shares move lower after Elon Musk tweet says 'stock price too high' ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat: Falls after Wells Fargo downgrades on soft foodservice demand ** CURO Group Holdings Corp CURO.N: down 15.9%

BUZZ-CURO Group Holdings: Drops on disappointing Q1 profit ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Zendesk shares drop as co pulls 2020 forecast, post wider Q1 loss ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 10.4% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 6.7% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 5.7% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-U.S. casinos: Tumble on weaker-than-expected Macau gaming revenue ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 4.4% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.4% ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 1.4% ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: down 6.4% ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 4.7% ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-U.S. industrials fall as Trump threatens new tariffs on China * Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Street View: Twitter's nest at risk as ad birds fly to peers ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 5.3% BUZZ-Bernstein expects COVID-19 to weigh on HCA Healthcare's profit, cuts PT ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-L Brands: Jefferies urges to sell as J. Crew reportedly prepares for bankruptcy ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Street view: Comcast's broadband business shines; TV unit struggles ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 13.2% BUZZ-Western Digital: Slides as co suspends dividend, misses Q3 profit estimate ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Street View: Kraft Heinz's stockpiling-led growth could be short-lived ** MGM Resorts Internationals MGM.N: down 10.4% BUZZ-MGM Resorts: Slides after coronavirus knocks down Q1 topline ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 7.1% BUZZ-Gilead: Drops on flat profit; co plans to expand remdesivir production BUZZ-Street View: Too early to call shots on Gilead's remdesivir profits ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Street View: Amgen to see minimal disruption from COVID-19 ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Moderna: Rises on deal to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 10.0% BUZZ-United Airlines: Falls after reporting $1.7 bln quarterly loss ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Clorox raises 2020 forecast on strong demand for cleaning products, shares up ** Aemetis Inc AMTX.O: up 95.9% BUZZ-Aemetis Inc: Surges as co begins CO2 deliveries to privately-held Messer ** Pixelworks Inc PXLW.O: down 21.1% BUZZ-Pixelworks slides on Q1 rev miss; Craig Hallum cuts PT on weak Q2 guidance ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Up on COVID-19 test performance data

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 4.98%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.57%

Energy

.SPNY

down 5.83%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.52%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.36%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.66%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.62%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.46%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

