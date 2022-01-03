BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, McDonald's, Wolfspeed

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tracking the S&P 500 neared record levels on Monday as Wall Street looked to extend a recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers. .N

At 8:24 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 36,369. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.55% at 4,784.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.73% at 16,439.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Armstrong Flooring <AFI.N>, up 32.3% ** Blcksky Technology Inc <BKSY.N>, up 16.9% ** Global Industrial Co <GIC.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CNH Industrial NV <CNHI.N>, down 12.7% ** FLEX LNG Ltd <FLNG.N>, down 7.3% ** Bird Global Inc <BRDS.N>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc <CELZ.O>, up 57.9% ** Immix Biopharma Inc <IMMX.O>, up 48.9% ** QuickLogic Corp <QUIK.O>, up 25.2% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Applied Therapeutics Inc <APLT.O>, down 25.7% ** Jowell Global Ltd <JWEL.O>, down 12.8% ** Wolfspeed Inc WOLF.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades Wolfspeed, says right time to buy stock ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.61% premarket BUZZ-Tesla charged up after record quarterly deliveries

** McDonalds's Corp MCD.N: up 1.0% premarket

BUZZ-Piper Sandler optimistic about U.S. restaurant industry in 2022

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises McDonald's rating on drive-thru, burger demand

** Armstrong Flooring Inc AFI.N: up 32.3% premarket BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring jumps as co mulls sale, strategic alternatives ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies, JPM raise PT on Constellation Brands ahead of earnings ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 4.6% premarket

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 2.4% premarket

BUZZ-Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng rise as deliveries soar

(Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

((Yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.