BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Joyy, Plug Power, FinVolution

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and the Dow paused on Tuesday, a day after the indexes notched record closing highs, while Nasdaq 100 futures were boosted by a jump in Tesla on the prospect of the electric-car maker's shares joining the S&P 500. .N

At 6:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 29,707. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.44% at 3,607, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 12,033. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sequans Communications SA SQNS.K, up 15.8% ** ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO.K, up 10.4% ** FinVolution Group FINV.K, up 6.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED.K, down 16.1% ** Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH, down 8.6% ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O, up 53.5% ** Sequential Brands Group Inc SQBG.O, up 34.8% ** Yunhong CTI Ltd CTIB.O, up 28.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O, down 21.2% ** Alterity Therapeutics Limited <ATHE.O>, down 20.5% ** Alkaline Water Company Inc <WTER.O>, down 12.8% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 53.5% premarket BUZZ-Lexicon Pharma: Up as diabetes drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Tesla zooms to one-month high as carmaker set to join S&P 500 ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-STAG Industrial: Falls on $243.2 mln discounted stock offering ** JOYY Inc YY.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Joyy Inc: Jumps as brokerage raises PT on strong Q3 result, Baidu deal ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Plug Power drops after pricing upsized equity offering ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-SmileDirectClub down as outlook slightly below estimates ** FinVolution Group FINV.N: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-FinVolution Group: Rises on stronger Q3 revenue, profit

