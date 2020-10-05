BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Kosmos Energy, AT&T, MyoKardia

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, while signs of progress with a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment. .N

At 6:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.60% at 27,731. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.60% at 3,359.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.96% at 11,341.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kosmos Energy <KOS.N>, up 70.9% ** Pacific Drilling <PACD.N>, up 63.0% ** Livent Corp <LTHM.N>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, down 8% ** Mallinckrodt PLC <MNK.N>, down 5.9%

** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Myokardia Inc <MYOK.O>, up 59.0% ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 56.8% ** Greenvision Acquisition Corp <GRNV.O>, up 45.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Dynatronics Corp <DYNT.O>, down 12.3% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc <LMNL.O>, down 9.3% ** ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc <RETO.O>, down 7.7% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Deliveries goal difficult, not impossible, to achieve

** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 70.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co closes $200 mln loan facility

** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-COVID-19 emergency extension to boost lab earnings: Jefferies

** AT&T Inc T.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades to 'underweight' on declining wireless business

** MyoKardia Inc MYOK.O: up 59.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Bristol Myers to buy drugmaker for $13.1 bln

