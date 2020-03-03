BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Kohl, Delta Air Lines, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Dow Jones Industrials index looked set to drop more than 100 points at the open on Tuesday after G7 heads stopped short of outlining measures to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus epidemic, while assuring policy support. .N

At 9:05 AM ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 26,606. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.42% at 3,077.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.71% at 8,853.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Murphy Oil Corp <MUR.N>, up 16.7% ** Qiagen NV <QGEN.N>, up 15.7% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 14.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** The Gabelli Trust Inc <GGT.N>, down 9.4% ** Ferro Corp <FOE.N>, down 8.8% ** Autozone Inc <AZO.N>, down 6.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, up 82.3% ** Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp <MITO.O>, up 56.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, down 26% ** Dynatronics Corp <DYNT.O>, down 20.7% ** Chf Solutions Inc <CHFS.O>, down 19.1% ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Launches $150 mln offering after stock's 70% jump ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Expectations for 2020 not high after Tilray posts wider Q4 loss ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees Advanced Micro Devices gaining share from Intel, upgrades AMD

** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 46.8% premarket BUZZ-KemPharm Inc: Surges on ADHD drug application submission ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-JMP sees sustainable growth for 4-5 yrs, upgrades ** VectoIQ Acquisition Corp VTIQ.O: up 9.2% premarket BUZZ-VectoIQ rises on deal to take alternative vehicles maker Nikola public ** Unum Therapeutics Inc UMRX.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-MS downgrades, slashes PT after co scraps lead drug ** BeiGene Ltd BGNE.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Cowen sees continued weakness in H1 2020 due to coronavirus ** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Visa's domestic spending volume amid coronavirus concerns is positive sign ** Kohl Corp KSS.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Kohl's: Jumps on cheery holiday-quarter results ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 5% premarket BUZZ-Berkshire Hathaway ups stake ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Square inches lower after $1 bln capital raise ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.K: up 24.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after pipeline drugs show favorable safety profiles ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 56.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on 'rare pediatric disease' tag for Barth syndrome drug ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after 'homerun' deal for Qiagen

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.