BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Kodak, Cancer Genetics, ON Semiconductor

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors waited for progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. .N

At 6:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.46% at 29,918. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.50% at 3,672.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.34% at 12,552.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Fusion Acquisition Corp <FUSE.N>, up 18.9% ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, up 17.0% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, down 17.7% ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, down 8.7% ** Plains All American Pipeline L.P <PAA.N>, down 7.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neurometrix Inc <NURO.O>, up 97.2% ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 39.7% ** Stitch Fix Inc <SFIX.O>, up 33.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd <METX.O>, down 17.1% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, down 11.1% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, down 11.4% ** Coupa Software Inc COUP.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q3 results, forecast ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on new CEO appointment ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Extends gains as agency finds no wrongdoing related to loan ** Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.O: up 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on acquisition proposal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Down as it looks to sell shares worth up to $5 bln

