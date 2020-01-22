BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, FuelCell Energy, IBM, Baker Hughes

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq scaled new highs on Wednesday, as an upbeat forecast from IBM added to optimism over earnings, while China's efforts to contain a virus outbreak eased worries about a wider financial fallout. .N

At 10:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.38% at 29,306.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.40% at 3,334.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.57% at 9,424.301. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, up 3.9% ** IBM Corp <IBM.N>, up 3.7% ** Eaton Corp <ETN.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Zions Bancorporation NA <ZION.O>, down 5.3% ** Northern Trust Corp <NTRS.O>, down 3.3% ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 17.3% ** Cel-Sci Corp <CVM.N>, up 14.2% ** Franklin Financial Network Inc <FSB.N>, up 10.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 48% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, down 14.8% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, down 14.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neurotrope Inc <NTRP.O>, up 116.1% ** One Stop Systems Inc <OSS.O>, up 41% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 18% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, down 19.5% ** FuelCell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, down 19% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Adaptimmune rises after upsized equity raise ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 9.9% ** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Akcea, Ionis rise on positive trial results ** Cidara Therapeutics Inc CDTX.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Cidara Therapeutics falls on rights offering ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Slips on lower-than-expected Q4 profit ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Abbott rises as diabetes unit helps drive Q4 sales beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Tesla: Breaches $100 billion market valuation in extended trading BUZZ-Earnings "will not disappoint" given strong China, Europe demand - Wedbush ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 1% BUZZ-Hits 2-1/2 year low on prolonged grounding of 737 MAX ** IBM Corp IBM.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-IBM gains on strong full-year profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Trend remains consistent for IBM ** Navient Corp NAVI.O: up 9.5% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit beat ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 19% BUZZ-Loses steam on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: up 9% BUZZ-Rises after Needham upgrades on demand from China, West ** Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Street View: Horizon's early approval emphasizes unmet need ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 5.3% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Ellington Financial Inc EFC.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Ellington Financial drops on stock offering ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Q4 revenue miss weighs on shares ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Moderna shares spike on confirming coronavirus vaccine development ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: down 5.3% BUZZ-Drops on 5.4 mln stock sale by Aspire Capital

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.30%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.48%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.51%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.23%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.95%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.42%

