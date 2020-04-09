BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Zosano Pharma, Cars.Com

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts. .N

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.28% at 23,180. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.56% at 2,719.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.48% at 8,150.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N, up 39.2% ** Exantas Capital XAN.N, up 32.4% ** Helix Energy Solutions HLX.N, up 31.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Kirby Corp KEX.N, down 23.1% ** Brandywine Realty Trust BDN.N, down 7.3% ** Cars.Com Inc CARS.N, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Well Services Inc USWS.O, up 526.1% ** Tesla Inc TLSA.O, up 100.9% ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O, up 37.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biolase Inc BIOL.O, down 11.7% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, down 10.2% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O, down 7.3% ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 5.5% premarket Disney+ 50 mln subscriber growth impressive - JPM ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: down 1.1% premarket Zimmer Biomet: Evercore downgrades on slow recovery for orthopedics post COVID-19 ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 0.2% premarket Medtronic Plc: Well-positioned to weather COVID-19 storm - J.P.Morgan ** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 3.2% premarket Starbucks: Falls on coffee chain's projections of COVID-19 impact ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 1.3% premarket Microchip Technology rises on strong March-quarter sales

