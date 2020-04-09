US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Zosano Pharma, Cars.Com

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts. .N

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.28% at 23,180. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.56% at 2,719.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.48% at 8,150.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N, up 39.2% ** Exantas Capital XAN.N, up 32.4% ** Helix Energy Solutions HLX.N, up 31.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Kirby Corp KEX.N, down 23.1% ** Brandywine Realty Trust BDN.N, down 7.3% ** Cars.Com Inc CARS.N, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Well Services Inc USWS.O, up 526.1% ** Tesla Inc TLSA.O, up 100.9% ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O, up 37.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biolase Inc BIOL.O, down 11.7% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, down 10.2% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O, down 7.3% ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 5.5% premarket Disney+ 50 mln subscriber growth impressive - JPM ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: down 1.1% premarket Zimmer Biomet: Evercore downgrades on slow recovery for orthopedics post COVID-19 ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 0.2% premarket Medtronic Plc: Well-positioned to weather COVID-19 storm - J.P.Morgan ** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 3.2% premarket Starbucks: Falls on coffee chain's projections of COVID-19 impact ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 1.3% premarket Microchip Technology rises on strong March-quarter sales

