US Markets
PSV

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Peloton Interactive, Flying Eagle Acquisition

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

S&P 500 futures rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in past ten sessions helped by a rally in tech stocks, as focus turns to economic data that is likely to show a jump in private jobs in August. .N

At 7:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.64% at 28,805. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.65% at 3,549.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.01% at 12,437. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 30.0% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 12.0% ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 13.5% ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 13.4% ** Civeo Corporation <CVEO.N>, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lonestar Resources Us Inc <LONE.O>, up 98.1% ** Shiloh Industries Inc SHLO.O, up 22.6% ** Ameri Holdings Inc <AMRH.O>, up 22.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, down 16% ** Olympic Steel Inc <ZEUS.O>, down 13.9% ** Shoe Carnival Inc <SCVL.O>, down 12.2% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Proxy advisory firm recommends re-electing chairwoman, shares up ** Teladoc Inc TDOC.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on accelerated shift to telemedicine ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSV AMC VHC GSX HOME CVEO LONE SHLO AMRH HGSH ZEUS SCVL FEAC TSLA TDOC PTON NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular