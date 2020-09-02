BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Peloton Interactive, Flying Eagle Acquisition

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

S&P 500 futures rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in past ten sessions helped by a rally in tech stocks, as focus turns to economic data that is likely to show a jump in private jobs in August. .N

At 7:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.64% at 28,805. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.65% at 3,549.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.01% at 12,437. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 30.0% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 12.0% ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 13.5% ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 13.4% ** Civeo Corporation <CVEO.N>, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lonestar Resources Us Inc <LONE.O>, up 98.1% ** Shiloh Industries Inc SHLO.O, up 22.6% ** Ameri Holdings Inc <AMRH.O>, up 22.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, down 16% ** Olympic Steel Inc <ZEUS.O>, down 13.9% ** Shoe Carnival Inc <SCVL.O>, down 12.2% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Proxy advisory firm recommends re-electing chairwoman, shares up ** Teladoc Inc TDOC.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on accelerated shift to telemedicine ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT

