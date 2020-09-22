BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Nikola Corp, AutoZone Inc, GameStop Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday, with beaten-down shares of technology-related companies leading early gains, while Dow futures were subdued on uncertainty over more U.S. fiscal stimulus. .N

At 9:17 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 27,045, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,281.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.63% at 11,057.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Carvana Co <CVNA.N>, up 23.2% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 21.6% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 15.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 6.1% ** Alpne Inc Property Trust Inc <PINE.N>, down 5.1% ** Castlight Health Inc <CSLT.N>, down 4.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, up 84.8% ** DaAVIDsTEA Inc <DTEA.O>, up 35.4%

** Blink Charging Co BLNK.O, up 19.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Vaccinex Inc <VCNX.O>, down 56.7% ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 19% ** Acasti Pharma Inc <ACST.O>, down 11.11% ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Slides as co to delist from Nasdaq

** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Sees boost in production as unit clears audits; shares up

** NeuroMetrix Inc NURO.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Launches Watch app for its pain management device, shares up

** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Climbs after upbeat Q4 results

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for another day in red

** Genocea Biosciences Inc GNCA.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA gives nod for start of cancer therapy study

** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 21.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as top investor raises stake, seeks change

** CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecasts

** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O: down 56.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for record low after Huntington's treatment fails to meet goal

** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-BofA raises PT ahead of quarterly report

** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O: down 19.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Muddy Water's short position

** Li Auto Inc LI.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Nvidia partnership

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Musk says 'Battery Day' advances will take time to scale up

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as report says Beijing approval unlikely for TikTok deal

** Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides on equity offering

** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as report says U.S., UAE aim to seal F-35 deal by December

