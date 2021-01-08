World Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Moderna Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics

Reuters
Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes scaled new highs on Friday, as investors counted on more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn ahead of the crucial jobs report. .N

At 7:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.28% at 31,028. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.36% at 3,809, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.48% at 12,990.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Banco de Chile <BCH.N>, up 19.5% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 16.5% ** Orion Engineered Carbons SA <OEC.N>, up 15.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Cedar Realty Trust Inc <CDR.N>, down 7.5% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, down 7% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, down 6.8% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lion Group Holding Ltd LGHL.O, up 136.1%

** Riverview Financial Corp RIVE.O, up 85.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc <SRPT.O>, down 47.5% ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 16.4% ** Yatra Online Inc <YTRA.O>, down 14.5% ** VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings VIH.O: up 70.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on merger talks with Bakkt ** Merus NV MRUS.O: up 29.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars on FDA fast track tag for cancer treatment ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 forecast ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees vaccine agreement to boost earnings; upgrades ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on Volterra acquisition, upbeat outlook ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls, announces $36.4 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for eleventh straight session of gains ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.7% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 1.9% premarket ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 1.9% premarket ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 1.8% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 1.7% premarket ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: down 1.0% premarket ** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd SBSW.N: down 1.3% premarket

BUZZ-Gold miners: Down as bullion slips on strong dollar, rising yields ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on report UK to approve COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Friday

