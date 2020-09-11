BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Forterra Inc, Cognizant Technology, Castor Maritime Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was largely flat in afternoon trading on Friday towards the end of another volatile week as investors weighed Oracle's strong results against data that suggested a long and wobbly economic revival from a coronavirus-led downturn. .N

At 13:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.04% at 27,544.67. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.46% at 3,323.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.23% at 10,785.08. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Howmet Aerospace Ord <HWM.N>, up 5.4% ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, up 5% ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc <HII.N>, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.OQ>, down 6.9% ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, down 4.5% ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.OQ>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 17% ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 13.7% ** Sachem Capital Corp <SACH.N>, up 12.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Brigham Minerals Inc <MNRL.N>, down 12.1% ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, down 11.6% ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** A-Mark Precious Metals Inc AMRK.O, up 22.7% ** Clearone Inc CLRO.O, up 20.9% ** Natural Health Trends Corp <NHTC.O>, up 20.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Creatd Inc Ord <CRTD.O>, down 54.7% ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 26.8% ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 21.5% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 15.7%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse double downgrades, lowest PT in Street ** Amyris Inc AMRS.O: down 26.8%

BUZZ-Falls as LAVVAN files $881 mln lawsuit citing patent infringement ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II Corp IPOB.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Social Capital Hedosophia II looking to take Opendoor public, shares jump ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Soars after buying producing assets in Delaware Basin ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 12.1%

BUZZ-Brigham Minerals slides as Warburg Pincus sells remaining stake ** LightPath Technologies Inc LTPH.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Shines on strong Q4 results ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Falls on warning of higher H2 costs due to COVID-19 ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Rises as unit submits IPO application on China's STAR market ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Down after co prices stock offering ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: down 11.1%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Set for best day in two weeks ** BioTelemetry Inc BEAT.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Needham begins with 'buy' on robust growth drivers ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Rises as skateboard demand drives Q2 results beat ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 18.4%

BUZZ-Drops as report says co plans to file for bankruptcy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln equity raise ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 16.0%

BUZZ-Citron sides with Hindenburg on Nikola short, shares slump ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo cuts PT to Street low on higher costs ** Travelers Cos TRV.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades, raises PT on lift from hard market dynamics ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on positive early-stage multiple sclerosis therapy study results ** VBL Therapeutics Ltd VBLT.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from multiple sclerosis treatment trial ** Muscle Maker Inc GRIL.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Slides on discounted follow-on offer ** Laureate Education Inc LAUR.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on $1.48 bln deal to sell Walden University ** Biofrontera AG BFRA.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans to resolve legal disputes with shareholders ** Vroom Inc VRM.O: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Vroom skids after equity raise ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on increased demand for its COVID-19 tests ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on move to reduce total debt ** SAGE Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Analysts see 'reason for optimism' in drug pipeline ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Reverses course to trade higher after Musk tweets about 'Battery Day' ** Forterra Inc FRTA.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on favorable decision in arbitration proceeding ** Castor Maritime Inc CTRM.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue jump ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises after BofA upgrades on digital push ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Climbs a day after it boosts growth estimates

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.76%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.33%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.34%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.91%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.92%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.78%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

