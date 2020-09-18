BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Eastman Kodak Co, Apple Inc, Adamis Pharmaceuticals

US Markets
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Eastman Kodak Co, Apple Inc, Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index rose on Friday as a two-day selloff in technology-related stocks halted, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on S&P 500 and Dow futures. .N

At 11:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.12% at 27,905. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.04% at 3,360, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.29% at 11,122.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 17.4% ** J. Alexander's Holdings Inc <JAX.N>, up 15.1% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 11.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** LightInTheBox Holding Co <LITB.N>, down 5.6% ** Carnival PLC <CUK.N>, down 5.3% ** nterContinental Hotels Group PLC <IHG.N>, down 4.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Clearone Inc <CLRO.O>, up 31.2% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 28.1% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 16.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, down 45.6% ** Oasis Petroleum Inc <OAS.O>, down 17.7% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp <ADMP.O>, down 0% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-JPM says stock outperformance is 'above and beyond', downgrades ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Slides on proposed stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush, Piper Sandler raise PTs ahead of Battery Day ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc CKPT.O: down 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after two straight sessions in red ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Set for best week since loan news after review clears CEO of insider trading

