BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Camping World Holdings

Sept 8 - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index NQcv1 fell 2% on Tuesday, on the first full trading day after a report said SoftBank made significant option purchases during a Wall Street rally since a coronavirus-driven crash in March. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 28,029. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.75% at 3,392, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.32% at 11,281.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** SandRidge Permean Trust <PER.N>, up 20.0% ** Global Blue Group Holding Ltd <GB.N>, up 14.5% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp <NNA.N>, down 23.9% ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N, down 9.2% ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Albireo Pharma Inc <ALBO.O>, up 69.9% ** MICT Inc MICT.O, up 15.5% ** SRAX Inc <SRAX.O>, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc <CRBP.O>, down 72.6% ** Reto Eco-Solutions Inc <RETO.O>, down 21.9% ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, down 19.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on being left out of the S&P 500 ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to open production facility near Shanghai ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades, sees strong 2021 ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-An attractive longer-term investment, says JPM

