US Markets
PER

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Camping World Holdings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Sept 8 - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index NQcv1 fell 2% on Tuesday, on the first full trading day after a report said SoftBank made significant option purchases during a Wall Street rally since a coronavirus-driven crash in March. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 28,029. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.75% at 3,392, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.32% at 11,281.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** SandRidge Permean Trust <PER.N>, up 20.0% ** Global Blue Group Holding Ltd <GB.N>, up 14.5% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp <NNA.N>, down 23.9% ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N, down 9.2% ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Albireo Pharma Inc <ALBO.O>, up 69.9% ** MICT Inc MICT.O, up 15.5% ** SRAX Inc <SRAX.O>, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc <CRBP.O>, down 72.6% ** Reto Eco-Solutions Inc <RETO.O>, down 21.9% ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, down 19.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on being left out of the S&P 500 ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to open production facility near Shanghai ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades, sees strong 2021 ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-An attractive longer-term investment, says JPM

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PER GB CEL NNA CSPR KCAC ALBO MICT SRAX CRBP RETO BIOC TSLA BYND CWH BDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular