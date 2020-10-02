BioTech
IDT

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Bank of America Corp, Twilio Inc, Citigroup Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures sank as much as 2% on Friday after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. .N

At 6:14 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.56% at 27,257. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.66% at 3,312, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.24% at 11,315. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** IDT Corp IDT.N, up 10.9% ** Assured Guaranty Ltd AGO.N, up 8.9% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N, up 7.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 11.3% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N, down 9.7% ** Drive Shack Inc DS.N, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lonestar Resources Inc LONE.O, up 61.6% ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O, up 21.0% ** Newage Inc NBEV.O, up 20.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O, down 35.9% ** Greenpro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, down 15.6% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, down 14.6% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Twilio: Rises as co forecast Q3 sales above forecast ** Protara Therapeutics Inc TARA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Protara Therapuetics: Rises after hedge fund reports 5.8% passive stake ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Nu Skin Enterprises: Jumps on quarterly revenue forecast raise ** Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Casella Waste Systems acquires Pinto Trucking; shares up ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: Set to snap two-day winning streak ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.2% premarket

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.6% premarket

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.4% premarket

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.2% premarket

** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks track broader market fall as Trump tests COVID-19 positive

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDT AGO TWLO BORR LEAF DS LONE NNOX NBEV MESO GRNQ OXBR TARA NUS CWST TSLA JPM MS GS C WFC BAC NDX MRO MSB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular