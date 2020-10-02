BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Bank of America Corp, Twilio Inc, Citigroup Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures sank as much as 2% on Friday after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. .N

At 6:14 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.56% at 27,257. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.66% at 3,312, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.24% at 11,315. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** IDT Corp IDT.N, up 10.9% ** Assured Guaranty Ltd AGO.N, up 8.9% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N, up 7.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 11.3% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N, down 9.7% ** Drive Shack Inc DS.N, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lonestar Resources Inc LONE.O, up 61.6% ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O, up 21.0% ** Newage Inc NBEV.O, up 20.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O, down 35.9% ** Greenpro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, down 15.6% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, down 14.6% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Twilio: Rises as co forecast Q3 sales above forecast ** Protara Therapeutics Inc TARA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Protara Therapuetics: Rises after hedge fund reports 5.8% passive stake ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Nu Skin Enterprises: Jumps on quarterly revenue forecast raise ** Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Casella Waste Systems acquires Pinto Trucking; shares up ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: Set to snap two-day winning streak ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.2% premarket

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.6% premarket

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.8% premarket

** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.4% premarket

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.2% premarket

** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks track broader market fall as Trump tests COVID-19 positive

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.