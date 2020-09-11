BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla Inc, Amyris Inc, Northern Oil and Gas, Peloton Interactive Inc
U.S. stock index futures climbed on Friday, with tech shares gaining after a pullback in the previous session, as Oracle's solid quarter restored faith that tech-related companies are emerging stronger from the coronavirus crisis. .N
At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 27,727. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.78% at 3,366.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.75% at 11,261.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.N>, up 12.9% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 12.1% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.K>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 10.1% ** Brigham Minerals Inc <MNRL.K>, down 10.1% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 20.7% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, up 18.3% ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 17.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 14% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc <STSA.O>, down 9.6% ** Muscle Maker Inc <GRIL.O>, down 9% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse double downgrades, lowest PT in Street ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on export plans for Model 3 vehicles made in China ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.0% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-FAANG, Microsoft on course for higher open ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as strong revenue, outlook prompt PT hikes ** Amyris Inc AMRS.O: down 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as LAVVAN files $881 mln lawsuit citing patent infringement ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II Corp IPOB.N: up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Looking to take Opendoor public, shares jump ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Soars after buying producing assets in Delaware Basin
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))
