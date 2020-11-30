BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, IHS Markit, Costco, Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, Novavax, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as investors paused ahead of crucial economic indicators later this week to take stock of what was set to be a record-setting month for the benchmark S&P 500. .N

At 7:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.35% at 29,768. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.14% at 3,631.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.28% at 12,291.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp NGA.N, up 21.0% ** Navios Maritime NM.N, up 20.7% ** Genworth Financial GNW.N, up 16.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CNOOC Ltd CEO.N, down 12.7% ** Arlington Asset Investment Corp AAIC.N, down 10.2% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Supercom Ltd SPCB.O, up 104.5% ** AGBA Acquisition Equity Warrants AGBAW.O, up 57.9% ** US Well Services Equity Warrants USWSW.O, up 52.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, down 33.3% ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, down 11.3% ** SGOCO Group Ltd SGOC.O, down 11.1%

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Tesla eyes fifth straight session of gains

** IHS Markit INFO.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-IHS Markit rises on $44 bln deal with S&P Global [nL4N2IG2YC

** Costco COST.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Telsey sees strong November sales, raises PT

** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 2.4% premarket

BUZZ-Timing of Sage-Biogen deal raises questions

** Novavax NVAX.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on second delay to U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial

** Moderna MRNA.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on emergency authorization plans for COVID-19 vaccine

** CrowdStrike CRWD.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as Needham raises PT, expects strong Q3 results

** Canaan Inc CAN.O: down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.