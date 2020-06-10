US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, GrubHub, Chico's FAS

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks indexes S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from technology, with focus shifting to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.69% at 27,085.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.34% at 3,196.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.53% at 10,006.5. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv Plc <APTV.N>, up 5.6% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 4.8% ** Idexx Labs <IDXX.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 12.3% ** Alliance Data Systems <ADS.N>, down 9.7% ** Alaska Air Group <ALK.N>, down 9.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Dpw Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 223.8% ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, up 56.3% ** Proshares UltraPro Midcap <UMDD.N>, up 39.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 24.8% ** Fts International Inc Ord <FTSI.N>, down 22.1% ** Genesco Inc <GCO.N>, down 21.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Jiayin Group <JFIN.O>, up 645.8% ** Wins Finance Holdings <WINS.O>, up 602% ** Curis Inc <CRIS.O>, up 130.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fangdd Network Group <DUO.O>, down 57.5% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, down 42.7% ** MMTEC Inc <MTC.O>, down 32.5% ** ETSY Inc ETSY.O: up 4.6% ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: down 0.4% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.4% ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-U.S. e-commerce stocks: Jefferies sees benefit from essentials, 'home nesting' sales ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rallies past $1,000 for first time ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-JPM says bankruptcy concerns have subsided, raises PT ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as company executive McKelvey increases stake ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio slips on planned $400 mln equity raise ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Evercore ISI hikes PT on demand prospects for new iPhones ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on improvement in beef industry ** GameStop corp GME.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Earnings disappoint but analysts hopeful ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Cowen expects Callaway Golf to land on the green, raises PT ** Genmab A/S GMAB.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises on $750 mln cancer drug partnership with AbbVie ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: China recovery, debt pact changes are the gems in Tiffany's story ** Eventbrite Inc EB.N: down 17.7%

BUZZ-Analysts lift PT after court blocks sales of rival Bayer's weed killer ** Cabot corp CBT.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-SunTrust says Cabot on track to meet H2 2020 cash flow target, hikes PT ** Verint Systems VRNT.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q1 results, PT cut ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB.O: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Drops after Q1 results disappoint ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 20.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 revenue misses estimates on store closures ** Senseonics Holdings SENS.A: down 15.6%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink lowers PT on suspension of commercial activities ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-shares fell due to unchanged 2020 EPS forecast: Barclays ** MSC Industrial MSM.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Brokerages raise PTs after May sales data ** Five Below FIVE.O: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Up on recovery prospects as stores reopen ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Starbucks falls on likely $2.2 bln hit to Q3 operating income ** OGE Energy OGE.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Mizuho says buy on improving Oklahoma regulatory climate ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: down 24.9%

BUZZ-Security services provider Cemtrex falls on 2nd stock offering in a week ** Summit Wireless WISA.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Slides after discounted stock-and-warrants offering ** Taubman Centers TCO.N: down 20.5% ** Simon Property Group SPG.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Mall operators Taubman Centers, Simon Property slump as $3.6 bln deal falls through ** InspireMD NSPR.A: up 21.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from carotid artery disease study ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Down on report of Uber likely ending deal talks ** Chico's FAS CHS.N: down 24.3%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1, suspended dividend

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.32%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.96%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.70%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

