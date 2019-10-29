US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, General Motors, Pfizer, Merck, GrubHub

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The S&P 500 touched a new record high on Tuesday as investors cheered strong earnings from big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer, while a disappointing profit from Google parent Alphabet kept the Nasdaq firmly in the red. .N

At 12:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 27,074.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.02% at 3,040 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.51% at 8,283.815. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, up 14.3% ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N, up 12.4% ** Leggett & Platt Incorp LEG.N, up 8.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.OQ, down 13.4% ** Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.OQ, down 3.3% ** Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pg&E Corp PCG.N, up 22.9% ** Talos Energy Inc TALO.N, up 16.6% ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM.N, up 13.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N, down 42.8% ** Silica Hld Inc SLCA.N, down 37% ** Diebold Nixdorf DBD.N, down 28.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 40.7% ** Amkor Tech Inc AMKR.O, up 29.4% ** Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH.O, up 20.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O, down 18.9 % ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O, down 15.9 % ** Orthofix Medical Inc OFIX.O, down 15.4 % ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 42.8% BUZZ-Plunges as results, forecast disappoint ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 18.9% BUZZ-Street View- Rising competition to limit Beyond Meat's growth ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: up 14.5% BUZZ-Data shows no clear winner, competition with Amgen to continue - Jefferies ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Drops as profit misses on highest-ever quarterly cost ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 12.4% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Up after raising 2019 earnings forecast ** Superconductor Technologies Inc SCON.N: up 22.3% BUZZ-Soars on exploring strategic alternatives ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises as Keytruda propels beat-and-raise quarter ** Steven Madden Ltd SHOO.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Pops on profit beat, guidance hikes ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 37.0% BUZZ-Falls after wider-than-expected loss, dour outlook ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 22.9% BUZZ-Restores power to 57% of customers hurt by California fires, shares rise ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 29.4% BUZZ-Set to open at over 12-year high on strong Q3 ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Shopify: Falls after surprise Q3 loss on higher spending ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 4.4% BUZZ-Sweetened by Q3 sales, profit beat ** A. O. Smith Corp AOS.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls as weak demand in China dents forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 12.4% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Corning Incorp GLW.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results ** The Kroger Co KR.N: down 2.5%

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Slip as Amazon makes grocery delivery free for U.S. Prime members ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-KeyBanc starts coverage, says company an improving growth story ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Surges on strong demand for bone marrow therapy ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Shares skid as outlook darkens on lower truck production ** Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Serves better-than-expected profit, shares jump ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Set to open at 1-month high after profit beat ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Top decliner on S&P 500 as profit slumps

** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected core earnings

** NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-NXP sees stabilization in chip demand, lifts SOX to new record ** Winnebago Industries Inc WGO.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Loses some steam [nL3N27E3RJ

** Waters Corp WAT.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Waters Corp slips on full-year forecast cut ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 37.0%

BUZZ-Touches record low on wider-than-expected loss, dour outlook ** Leggett & Platt Incorp LEG.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Hits 2-year high on beat-and-raise quarter ** Granite Construction Incorp GVA.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Slumps on planned convertible debt deal

** AutoNation Inc AN.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Down after investors unimpressed by Q3 results

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Down after domestic car sales dip in Q3

** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 results

** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Peabody Energy: Slumps after dismal Q3 results, weak outlook

** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-HCA Healthcare Inc: Rises on Q3 profit, revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.44%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.73%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.67%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.54%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.78%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.25%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

