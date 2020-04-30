BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Facebook, Valaris

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Dow and S&P 500 stock index futures dipped on Thursday at the end of a strong month for Wall Street, with investors nervous about another stunning jobless claims figure, while Nasdaq futures were supported by upbeat earnings from Facebook and Tesla. .N

At 7:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.55% at 24,431. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.53% at 2,925.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 9,057.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N, up 76.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N, up 35.9% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N, up 27.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N, down 27.7% ** Olin Corp OLN.N, down 11.9% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, down 10.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Secoo Holding Ltd SECO.O, up 37.9% ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O, up 29.1% ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O, up 28.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp TWMC.O, down 26.9% ** Auris Medical Holding Ltd EARS.O, down 9.9% ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc FENC.O, down 9.4% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's China demand a bright spot amid virus havoc ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's 5G to offset virus woes as focus shifts to 2021 ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: EBay's short-term boost might not last long ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Facebook shows resilience, stability in turbulent times ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Zooming in: Video conference app admits DAU claim was wrong ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise Line: Gains after co to furlough 20% of workforce ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-ServiceNow Inc: Rises as subscription revenue spike powers Q1 beat ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ- Twitter: Jumps as virus news search drive daily ad viewers ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Six Flags: Rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, revenue beat ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: up 27.3% premarket BUZZ-Valaris: Up on capital structure alternatives, cost cutting plans ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Align Technology: Jefferies hikes PT as co clenches its teeth through pandemic ** AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc ACRX.O: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-AcelRx: Jumps after opioid drug to be included in U.S. military sets ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Amarin: Rises as Q1 revenue beats on higher demand for heart drug

