BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Facebook, Beyond Meat, AbbVie, Conagra

U.S. stock index futures pared early gains on Thursday as investors assessed fresh developments related to an inquiry for the impeachment President Donald Trump. .N

At 9:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.16% at 27,000. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.10% at 2,989.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.02% at 7,821.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Foresight Energy Lp FELP.N, up 22.1% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N, up 9.4% ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, up 9.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N, down 19.1% ** Pearson PLC PSO.N, down 15.3% ** Actuant Corp ATU, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O, up 38.7% ** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc PIRS.O, up 18.2% ** Saexploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O, up 17.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O, down 16.2% ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O, down 15.5% ** Supercom Ltd SPCB.O, down 10.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after top analyst hikes Q3 delivery estimates ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Gets a lift from the golden arches ** H.B. Fuller Co FUL.N: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after FY profit outlook disappoints, revenue miss

** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: down 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after announcing public offering ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 19.1% premarket BUZZ-Sinks as weak store traffic, costumer spend hit results ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.A: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on planned 3 mln share offering ** Pearson Plc PSO.N: down 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on profit warning ** Ctrip.com International Ltd CTRP.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as largest investor Baidu to trim stake ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.A: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Plymouth Industrial REIT drops on 3 mln share offering ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Dips after gloomy forecast ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Shares get a boost from Q2 profit beat ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-AbbVie: Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales potential underestimated - Citi ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades on strong fundamentals ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Down after news on DoJ opening antitrust probe ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Boston Beer: BMO upgrades to 'outperform' on Truly growth ** Canopy Growth Holdings Ltd CGC.N: up 3.0% premarket ** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: up 3.4% premarket ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: up 4.0% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 3.0% premarket ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 2.4% premarket ** Tilray TLRY.O: up 2.3% premarket

BUZZ-Pot companies rise on hopes of working with banks ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 38.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges as seizure drug meets main goal of study ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Conagra Brands: Gains as earnings beat on Pinnacle boost ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops as data on NASH drug tolerability dampens hopes ** FactSet FDS.N: down 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips on weak outlook

(Compiled by by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

