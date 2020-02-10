BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, HP Inc, FedEx

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Monday, as a recent set of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat fourth-quarter earnings tempered worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth..N

At 12:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.18% at 29,155.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.33% at 3,338.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.60% at 9,577.899. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O, up 4.5% ** McKesson Corp MCK.N, up 4.3% ** Loews Corp L.N, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 4.2% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, down 4% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N, up 53.2% ** Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC.N, up 24.7% ** Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc MLP.N, up 18.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc MYO.N, down 22.3% ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N, down 16.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O, up 50% ** Atomera Inc ATOM.O, up 25.5% ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O, up 23.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, down 31.6% ** Benitec Biopharma Ltd BNTC.O, down 25.4% ** Rimini Street Inc RMNI.O, down 13.6% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 3.2% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.4% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Snap back ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.7% ** Allergan Plc AGN.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Street View: Allergan deal to boost Abbvie's health ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Slips on report global smartphone output to fall 12% due to coronavirus ** Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Cowen starts with "outperform" on Ardelyx Inc, sees kidney drug approval by 2021 ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Eli Lilly and Roche drop after Alzheimer's therapies flunk clinical trial ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Slips as January deliveries fall due to extended holiday in China ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rallies as production restarts at Shanghai factory ** World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-WWE in 'penalty box': Wells Fargo double downgrades to 'underweight' ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from eye disease gene therapy ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N: down 11.7% BUZZ-Plummets as anxiety disorder drug fails trial ** Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N: up 53.2% BUZZ-Mall REIT Taubman surges on Simon Property tie-up ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod to start trial for respiratory drug ** Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC.N: up 24.7%

BUZZ-Surges after abandoning debt laden deal for Harry's ** Lithium Americas Corp LAC.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Rises after deal with JV partner Ganfeng Lithium ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 25.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on financing deals with Novartis, Aspire Capital ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: down 20.7%

BUZZ-Slumps as co announces investigation into trial data ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 50.0%

BUZZ-Surges after diabetes treatment succeeds mid-stage study ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as UBS upgrades co to "buy" from "neutral" ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Jumps to 1-year high after Xerox raises takeover offer ** Ceragon Networks Ltd CRNT.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Posts Q4 loss, warns Coronavirus to affect outlook; shares drop ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Falls ahead of convertible debt deal ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Diamond Offshore Drilling to be cash flow negative in 2020, shares fall ** HC2 Holdings Inc HCHC.N: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Shares rise on advanced talks to sell insurance unit ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 2.8% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 2.5% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 3.9% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: down 4.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks fall on weaker Chinese demand, traders await OPEC+ cut ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.7% ** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ- Coronavirus outbreak continues to take toll on cruises, airlines, hotels ** Motorcar Parts of America Inc MPAA.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Skids on revenue forecast cut ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as Stifel upgrades to buy, raises PT ** CNA Financial Corp CNA.N: up 7.3% ** Loews Corp L.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-CNA Financial, parent Loews rise on Q4 profit ** Contura Energy Inc CTRA.N: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Shares charred on lower shipments forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.37%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.85%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.16%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.64%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.90%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.15%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

