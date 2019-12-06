BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dollar General, DocuSign, Plug Power, Crowdstrike

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as comments from President Donald Trump that trade talks with China were "moving right along" helped set a calmer tone ahead of the Labor Department's much anticipated monthly jobs report. .N

At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 27,746. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 3,125, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.34% at 8,337.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Medallia Inc <MDLA.N>, up 8.8% ** FinVolution Group <FINV.N>, up 7.9% ** CARBO Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, up 7.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 21.5% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, down 17.9% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 42.2% ** Sierra Oncology Inc <SRRA.O>, up 35.8% ** Domo Inc <DOMO.O>, up 22.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Taronis Technologies Inc <TRNX.O>, down 25.8% ** Dolphin Entertainment Inc <DLPN.O>, down 8.3% ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, down 8% ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat FY outlook, Q2 results ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Up after strong quarter, FY forecast raise ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on higher full year outlook, Q3 revenue beat ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results beat ** Korn Ferry KFY.N: down 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides on disappointing Q3 profit forecast ** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after narrower-than-expected loss, upbeat forecast ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 42.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars as Alzheimer's drug shows effectiveness ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $110 mln stock deal ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on quarterly profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Ulta Beauty Q3 better than feared even with headwinds in makeup ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after China-made Model 3 cars secures new energy vehicle subsidies ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Dollar General's internal initiatives to pay off in 2020 ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Uber discloses over 3,000 sexual assault reports in U.S. last year, shares slide

