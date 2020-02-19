BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, DISH, Co-Diagnostics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures advanced on Wednesday as signs of slowing coronavirus infection and expectations that China would take necessary measures to bolster its virus-hit economy helped investors return to equities a day after Apple's sales warning. .N

At 8:04 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 29,301. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.31% at 3,379.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.50% at 9,684. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Quad/Graphics Inc <QUAD.N>, up 20.0% ** Sibanye Gold Ltd <SBGL.N>, up 11.0% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.N>, up 10.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 11.7% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK>, down 9.7% ** Knoll Inc <KNL>, down 9.6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 50.7% ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, up 37.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Groupon Inc <GRPN.O>, down 24.3% ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, down 12.4% ** Senmiao Technology Ltd <AIHS.O>, down 10.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Tesla's next big thing will be batteries, solar power - Piper Sandler ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Walmart stands to win in the long term ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as KeyBanc raises PT on Cash App potential ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: down 0.1% premarket ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PTs after consumer analyst meet ** LendingClub Corp LC.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Edges up on Q4 profit beat, deal to buy Radius Bank ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on bright outlook, Q4 results beat ** DISH Network Corp DISH.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q4 revenue, profit beat estimates ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on coronavirus test update ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to capture bigger share of heart valve market - Cowen ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 4 months on Q4 results beat

** Kilroy Realty Corp KRC.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Dips on upsized $430 mln stock offering

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.