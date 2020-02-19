BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dish, Blue Apron, Bausch Health, Gold Fields

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall street was set for a stronger open on Wednesday as signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy helped investors shake off worries stemming from Apple's sales warning. .N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 29,302. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.33% at 3,380.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.52% at 9,685.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Quad/Graphics Inc QUAD.N, up 24.0% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N, up 12.7% ** Banco Bbva Argentina SA BBAR.N, up 11.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, down 11.9% ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP, down 11.4% ** Ally Financial Inc ALLY.N, down 10.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp GTEC.O, up 37.5% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, up 34.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tkk Symphony Acquisition Corp GSMG.O, down 32.8% ** Groupon Inc GRPN.O, down 30.8% ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O, down 13.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Tesla's next big thing will be batteries, solar power - Piper Sandler ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Walmart stands to win in the long term ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as KeyBanc raises PT on Cash App potential ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PTs after consumer analyst meet ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on bright outlook, Q4 results beat ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q4 revenue, profit beat estimates ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on coronavirus test update ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-Set to capture bigger share of heart valve market - Cowen

** Kilroy Realty Corp KRC.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Dips on upsized $430 mln stock offering ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Hits near 7-year high as Scotiabank lifts PT

