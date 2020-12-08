BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Curis, Kodak, Foot Locker

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package. .N

At 9:06 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.33% at 29,957. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.41% at 3,675.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.25% at 12,564. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Shinhan Fincial Group <SHG.N>, up 19.7% ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, up 17.3% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, down 10.8% ** Timkensteel Corp <TMST.N>, down 8.9% ** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc <CDAY.N>, down 7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Curis Inc <CRIS.O>, up 220.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd <METX.O>, down 26.3% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc <PRAX.O>, down 21.1% ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, down 18.9% ** Coupa Software Inc COUP.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q3 results, forecast ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on new CEO appointment ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Extends gains as agency finds no wrongdoing related to loan ** Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.O: up 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on acquisition proposal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Down as it looks to sell shares worth up to $5 bln ** Tarena International TEDU.O: up 17.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after founder's buyout offer ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** G-III Apparel Group GIII.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue, profit beat ** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: up 38.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q1 results, FY forecast ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after announcing shareholder rights plan ** Curis Inc CRIS.O: up 220.8% premarket BUZZ-Triples in value on positive early-stage leukemia treatment trial data ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 46.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Citigroup says buy

