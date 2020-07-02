BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Coty, U.S. banks, U.S. airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high as data showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a record pace in June, the latest signal of a rebound in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns. .N

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.51% at 26,124.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.37% at 3,158.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.42% at 10,298.585. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** The Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, up 7.4% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N, up 6.2% ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.O>, up 6.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cboe Global Markets Inc <CBOE.N>, down 1.3% ** CME Group Inc <CME.O>, down 0.9% ** DISH Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 27.6% ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc <NUS.N>, up 23.3% ** Graf Industrial Corp <GRAF.N>, up 17% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, down 23.6% ** Culp Inc <CULP.N>, down 14.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, up 85.4% ** NuZee Inc <NUZE.O>, up 39.9% ** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp <SOLO.O>, up 37.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liminal BioSciences Inc <LMNL.O>, down 28% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 20.8% ** MEI Pharma Inc <MEIP.O>, down 16.7% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 8.3% BUZZ-Jumps on beating Q2 vehicle delivery estimates ** Lindsay Corp LNN.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises after profit beat ** FormFactor Inc FORM.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Gains on raised Q2 revenue outlook ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher Q2 revenue ** Centogene NV CNTG.O up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA grants emergency use of COVID-19 test ** Ion Geophysical Corp IO.N: up 27.6%

BUZZ-Up on meeting Q2 revenue expectations ** Document Security Systems Inc DSS.A: down 23.2%

BUZZ-Tumbles on discounted stock offering ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 3.1% BUZZ- Gains on securing $1.2 bln in private loans ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Shares rise as Sue Nabi named CEO ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.1% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 1.7% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.7% ** Marriott International MAR.O: up 3.0% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 1.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 1.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-U.S. airlines, hotel and cruise stocks jump after upbeat jobs report ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.1% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 2.8% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 2.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-U.S. banks climb as risk sentiment improves ahead of jobs data ** NU Skin Enterprises NUS.N: up 23.3% BUZZ-Gains on raised forecast, brokerage upgrade ** BioLife BLFS.O: up 17.9% BUZZ-Surges after pricing upsized stock offering ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Street View: Macy's likely to see slow recovery in tough environment ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: up 33.8% BUZZ-Surges on regaining compliance with Nasdaq ** Envision Solar EVSI.O: down 8.7% BUZZ-Drops on $10 mln stock offering ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 21.0% BUZZ-Jumps after MS upgrades citing potential for market share gains ** MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O: down 16.7% BUZZ-Tumbles after scrapping late-stage study of leukemia drug ** Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Surges on nearly $29 mln contract win ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 14.6% BUZZ-Rises as vehicle deliveries speed up in Q2 ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 21.6% BUZZ-Set for its best day as FDA clears skin correction device

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.97%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.10%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.43%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.02%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.01%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.94%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.46%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.79%

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.